Newmarket could be next for QEII contender Top Rank

James Tate has the Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket on September 25 in mind next for Top Rank, although the weather could scupper his plan.

The rapidly-improving four-year-old was impressive at Haydock last time out in the Superior Mile, and Tate has his eyes on a crack at the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on British Champions Day.

He would prefer that Top Rank goes to Ascot having contested a Group Two first - but the grey does not want fast ground.

"What I would like to run him in next is the Joel at Newmarket, but he wouldn't be a fast ground horse," said Tate.

"That's the first possible race, so we'll just have to take it as it comes. Other possibles are the Prix Daniel Wildenstein in France or the Challenge Stakes at Newmarket I've entered him in, but that's over seven and he really would want cut in the ground for that.

"At the end of the year obviously there is the QEII but we're looking for a Group Two next, ideally."

Tate went on: "He came out of Haydock in very good order and is crying out for another run. I'd like that to be the Joel, but I would like to see some rain between between now and then.

"I'd rather give him a run in a Group Two before a Group One, but I can see problems in that so we could end up in a Group One straight away. Either way, I think he's going to be some prospect next year.

"Should he win the QEII then obviously there's a stud career to think about, but that would be a lovely conversation to have. At this stage I'm going into the autumn thinking we're going to have fun with him next year."