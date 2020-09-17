Mishriff team looking forward to Ascot date

Mishriff is reported to be in tip-top shape ahead of the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot next month.

Connections decided not to entertain thoughts of supplementing the French Derby hero for the Qatar Pix de l'Arc de Triomphe and stick to a mile and a quarter for the Group One on October 17.

Mishriff has thrived since making a triumphant return to France for the Group Two Prix Guillaume D'Ornano at Deauville and has won all his three starts this term.

"He's bouncing, he's going well and he's waiting for his date at Ascot," said Ted Voute, racing manager to owner Prince Faisal.

"John (Gosden) and the Prince made a decision and that's where we're going. We've just got to find out what we're racing against.

"It will be exciting. It will be nice to compete in another race in England and see what he's made of.

"At the moment he's showing a nice turn of foot which they are not always blessed with. Let's hope he can keep doing that when it's needed."

Prince Faisal has a promising two-year-old, by Mishriff's sire Make Believe, in Third Kingdom, who was third to subsequent Solario Stakes scorer Etonian at Sandown on the latest of his two starts.

The colt could be back action again shortly after missing an intended outing at Chelmsford recently.

"He was down to go to Chelmsford the other day and just had a bit of heat in a joint and they elected not to go," said Voute.

"It has since been looked at and is nothing serious. He should be out soon.

"The form of that second race of his has come out quite nicely so it was a shame he couldn't go to Chelmsford as it looked like his for the taking but we're waiting for John to give him an entry and see how good he is.

"Let's hope he can win on his third start and we can look forward to a good 2021."