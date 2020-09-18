Options open for Classic hero Siskin

Connections of Siskin are contemplating their next move after he finished fourth in a high-class renewal of the Prix du Moulin.

Ger Lyons' stable star won the first five races of his career, with Group One triumphs coming in the Phoenix Stakes last season and the Irish 2,000 Guineas three months ago.

The son of First Defence lost his unbeaten record in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, but was far from disgraced in finishing third behind the now-retired Mohaather.

However, he could never get involved behind Persian King on his latest appearance in France.

"It was probably the best race over a mile there's been for quite some time, given there were six Group One winners in it," said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Siskin's owner Khalid Abdullah.

"We're being reflective at the moment, but he's come out of the race well. We're just contemplating at the moment.

"He hasn't done much since the race. He won't be going for the Prix de la Foret, but there are still other considerations for him.

"I think we just want to get him back into good form with himself, that's the main thing."