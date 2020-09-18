Yibir strikes for Godolphin at Newbury

Yibir added his name to an illustrious roll of honour as he continued his progression with a tenacious front-running victory in the 40 Year Anniversary Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

The Dubawi colt backed up his recent maiden success at Sandown to give trainer Charlie Appleby his second win in the mile prize, which has previously been claimed by the likes of 1981 Derby winner Shergar, Rainbow Quest, King's Theatre and Nayef.

Racing together with Baradar, the 5-2 shot, who is a full-brother to multiple Group One winner Wild Illusion, found plenty for pressure to hold favourite Megallan at bay by a length.

Winning rider William Buick said: "He is a big horse, but he has done nothing wrong and is learning on the job. Today he has come forward again.

"It was nice ground here today and stepping up to a mile has suited him. He is the type of horse, looking at him, that whatever he does this year, he will do better next year.

"It was a small field and there was no real plan to make the running. I just went with how the horse felt and he was comfortable doing what he was doing.

"The early fractions were slow so he was always going to finish his race well, but I like the way he responded."

Yibir was introduced at 50-1 for next year's 2000 Guineas and Derby by Paddy Power, and Buick expects further improvement in 2021.

He added: "It is early days so it is hard to say how far he will go, but he is bred to be very good and he has done nothing wrong so far in his life.

"A mile is perfect for him at the moment, but he will get further next year."

Roger Teal looks to have unearthed another potential gem in Whenthedealinsdone (4-1), who held Twilight Calls by a head in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

The Lambourn handler said: "We are very excited by him. We will keep our feet on the floor, but I think we've found another one. He was first off the bridle but when Jason (Watson) asked him, he responded gamely.

"I'll have a look at the programme book now. If the ground stays nice, I would like to have go at something better this season."

Last year's Derby seventh Humanitarian made a triumphant return from a 455-day absence when getting up close home to defeat Dubai Future by a neck in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap.

Winning rider James Doyle said of the John Gosden-trained 7-2 shot: "He put in some nice performances before things didn't pan out for him behind Japan at Ascot on his last start in the King Edward VII Stakes, but before that he had run a nice race in the Derby.

"He did well there, lumping that weight round. He stuck at it well having taken a good grip all the way round and that will have helped taken the freshness out of him."

Doyle had earlier notched up the first leg of a hat-trick aboard Mirage Mac (5-1), who is likely to have her sights raised significantly following her short-head verdict in the Racing TV Novice Median Auction Stakes.

George Boughey, winning trainer, said: "She has done well beating the colts. She is a lovely filly and is versatile ground wise.

"There is a Listed race over a mile (Montrose Stakes) at the back end of the year we could look at, but we are in no rush with her."

Doyle completed his hat-trick aboard the Appleby-trained Glorious Journey in the Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes.