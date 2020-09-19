Lazuli flies home to win at Newbury

Lazuli registered the biggest victory of his career with a battling success in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes at Newbury.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Dubawi gelding made a triumphant return to five furlongs when claiming top honours in the Group Three prize.

Having sat just behind the pace for much of the race, the 5-2 shot moved into a lead he would not surrender inside the final furlong, pulling out plenty to defeat last-time-out Leicester scorer Tiz Marvellous by a length.

Buick said: "He was in good form today. He looked very promising at Sandown earlier in the year, then he disappointed there next time for no real apparent reason.

"He ran well in Deauville last time over six, which probably just stretches him slightly. Back to five today, conditions were ideal for him as it was good, fast ground.

"I think the day at Sandown he did boss the field, but clocked a good time and he gave me a great feel. He showed today he can fight for it as well against older sprinters."

Assessing future plans, the Classic-winning rider believes Lazuli could be the ideal type to take to Dubai over the winter.

He said: "I think he would have to be on the team sheet for Dubai. He has done it well as it is tough for three year-old sprinters against older horses. He will be better next year."

Andrew Balding saddled what he believes is the biggest-priced winner of his career in Oo De Lally, who defied his 125-1 odds to land the opening division of the Heatherworld Stud EBF Novice Stakes by three-quarters of a length.

Balding said: "I would have thought that is the biggest-priced runner I've trained as I can't think of anything bigger.

"I quite liked him before Ascot, but he didn't show a lot when he ran at Ascot. I thought he might be one for a bit further in time, but he knew his job today, travelled strong and got the job done.

"Somebody would have backed him as our horses tend to step up for their first runs. Someone in a betting shop somewhere in the country will be happy."