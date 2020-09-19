Nahaarr lands gamble in Ayr Gold Cup

Nahaarr came from the clouds to claim a last-gasp victory in a thrilling renewal of the QTS Ayr Gold Cup.

The lightly-raced son of Dark Angel was a runaway winner at Newbury in July before finishing ninth when favourite for the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood.

A well backed 7-2 market leader to gain compensation in another fiercely-competitive sprint handicap in Scotland, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old was travelling strongly but still well back in the field racing inside the final two furlongs.

However, once given a reminder by last week's St Leger-winning jockey Tom Marquand, Nahaarr swiftly went through the gears and went into overdrive - finishing with a rare rattle to get up and beat Spanish City in the dying strides.

Mr Lupton - a winner in Ireland last Sunday - was third, ahead of Soldier's Minute in fourth.

Haggas was completing a big-race double on the card, following the earlier success of stable star Addeybb in the Doonside Cup.

Speaking from his home in Newmarket, Haggas said: "It's been a good day. We had 15 seconds in about a week and six of those were beaten a short head, so we deserved a bit of luck and thankfully we've got it today."

Of Nahaarr, he added: "I watched him the whole way, obviously.

"He missed the break, which I think was a deliberate tactic as Tom felt he raced a bit freely at Goodwood and he didn't want that to happen again today.

"I think he would have been an unlucky loser if he hadn't won. I'm not sure what we'll do with him now. I'm just pleased things have gone well for him today."