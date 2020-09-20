Challenge Stakes hat-trick aim for Limato

Henry Candy is targeting a third win in next month's Challenge Stakes at Newmarket for his stable stalwart Limato.

The Tagula gelding claimed the seven-furlong Group Two in both 2017 and 2018 and found only Mustashry too strong when bidding for the hat-trick in last year's renewal.

He has been raced sparingly as an eight-year-old this season, but made the perfect comeback when registering his 14th career victory in the Group Three Criterion Stakes at Newmarket in June.

However, he will return to the Rowley Mile on a recovery mission after finishing a slightly disappointing fifth in the Park Stakes at Doncaster - a full five years after winning the Doncaster contest.

"He just ran a bit flat at Doncaster," said Candy.

"He'd been prepared for four other races beforehand and not run in them, because as everyone knows by now he doesn't want soft ground.

"He's been in great form since and all being well we'll head for the Challenge Stakes at Newmarket next month.

"We just have to hope the rain stays away."