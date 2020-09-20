The Lir Jet set for Newmarket lift-off in Middle Park

Saturday's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket is next on the agenda for The Lir Jet after connections opted to sidestep an engagement at Doncaster.

A narrow winner of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, Michael Bell's star juvenile has since finished second in both the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly and the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The Qatar Racing-owned colt was due to revert to five furlongs for the Group Two Flying Childers Stakes on Town Moor, but was declared a non-runner on the morning of the race and he will now bid for Group One honours on the Rowley Mile.

Bell said: "We just felt five furlongs on drying ground wouldn't necessarily be his thing. We had the Middle Park as an alternative and, all being well, we'll head to Newmarket.

"I'm sure it will be a very good race, but the horse is in very good form and good order, so we're looking forward to it.

"Hopefully Newmarket will produce a nice, safe surface for everybody, which I'm sure they will."