Teal on weather watch for Oxted ahead of Ascot

Oxted will only run in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot next month if conditions are suitable.

Trainer Roger Teal reports his July Cup winner to be back in rude health after being forced to miss the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Preparations are going swimmingly now ahead of the Group One sprint over six furlongs - but Teal would rather put him away for the season rather than risk the proven fast-ground performer on going that would compromise his chance.

"He's back in full work and we're going quietly away with him towards Ascot, all being well," said Teal.

"Obviously we'll monitor the ground situation. If this weather could last for another month we'd be highly delighted, but it's unlikely to happen.

"We'll have to make a decision whether we go there or not or wait until next year or whatever. He's only a four-year-old.

"We wanted to go to Haydock, but things didn't go right. We don't want to go to Champions Day if we're not sure about conditions.

"We gave him a quite week. We didn't stop working with him. He just went on hacks and we freshened him up. He's been doing some healthy exercise.

"He's cantering away now and looks absolutely superb. We're happy with the way he looks."