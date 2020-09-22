Warren Greatrex expects big run from La Bague Au Roi

Warren Greatrex believes dual Grade One winner La Bague Au Roi has plenty in her favour as she returns to action at Perth on Wednesday.

The talented nine-year-old will begin what is to be her last season in training in the Weatherbys Racing Bank David Whitaker Handicap Chase.

With the combination of a sound surface and a step back up to three miles expected to suit La Bague Au Roi, the Lambourn handler is confident of a big run.

Greatrex said: "I just thought that she would love the track and it is not a stiff three miles. This is the right sort of race for her.

"She seems in good nick and has come to hand quick. She has got to give plenty of weight away but she is a high class horse.

"She runs well fresh, while she will love the ground and trip, so she ticks a lot of boxes. It is going to be her last season so let's see if we can start on a high.

"She has lost no enthusiasm at home as she schools well and still enjoys her work."

La Bague Au Roi failed to hit the heights of her novice chasing campaign during her second over fences last season, however, Greatrex believes there were some positives to take out of it.

He added: "Last season she was not at her best but she might have been having a bit of a hangover as she put everything into those Grade Ones the season before.

"It was a trainer error running her at Wetherby as the ground was very soft. That put her confidence back and she ended up having a hard race when there was no need for it.

"She did run well in the Peterborough Chase and the Listed mares chase at Doncaster. Her best run was probably in the Irish Gold Cup and if she runs like that she will be hard to beat as there is nothing of that class in the field."

Fergal O'Brien hopes Jarveys Plate can rediscover the sort of form that saw him lower the colours of Reserve Tank on his chasing debut at Chepstow last October and get his career back on track.

He said: "After winning first time last year against Reserve Tank it looked like the world could be his oyster but the wheels subsequently fell off and I don't really know why.

"He seems in good form and I just hope he goes well. He has got a good record fresh, while he won his bumper around Perth. He has got the ability so hopefully he is on a going day.

"Stepping back up to three miles should help him travel better. Warren's horse will be hard to beat but if we have the Jarveys Plate we have at home he will give her a run for the money."