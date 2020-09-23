La Barrosa back in Tattersalls Stakes

Impressive Ascot scorer La Barrosa tests the water at Group Three level in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

The Lope De Vega colt made a big impression on his racecourse introduction three weeks ago - showing a smart change of gear to leave his rivals, which included Enable's half-brother Derab, trailing in his wake.

Trainer Charlie Appleby immediately identified Thursday's seven-furlong contest as a suitable target for La Barrosa, and he will be widely-expected to dispatch five rivals on the Rowley Mile.

His highest-rated opponent is the Richard Hannon-trained Ventura Tormenta, who carries a 5lb penalty for winning the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly in July.

Since that summer triumph in France, the son of Acclamation has finished last of 10 runners in the Phoenix Stakes in Ireland and sixth in the Flying Childers at Doncaster.

Hannon said: "We've gone up and down in trip with him a bit, but the guys that ride him think that this trip is what he wants.

"He was the last off the bridle over seven furlongs in a Group Two on the July Course (finished fifth in Superlative Stakes), so let's hope we have made the right decision.

"I hope the ground isn't too soft. He has been busy all season and he ran a good race last time out at Doncaster."

Yazaman would not be winning out of turn for William Haggas, having filled the runner-up in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, the July Stakes at Newmarket, the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and in a valuable sales race at Doncaster this season.

Qaader (Mark Johnston), Dark Lion (Roger Varian) and Albadri (Jane Chapple-Hyam) complete the sextet.

Six runners are also set to go to post for the Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes, which Roger Charlton's stable stalwart Withhold is bidding to win for the second season running under Jason Watson.

The seven-year-old won a Listed prize on the July Course earlier this year and was last seen finishing second to Trueshan in a conditions event at Salisbury.

"He has dropped in and out of form this season - but as he has got older, he has got wiser," said Watson.

"He has not been straightforward throughout his career, because he had little injuries and breaks. It was nice to see him run like he did at Salisbury the last day - giving weight away to all bar one.

"I know that was a drop in grade, but it showed that he is still willing to give it a go - and he was only beaten by a progressive, young stayer.

"It isn't a big field and if we can get out in front and lob along, I think he will run a good race again.

"It really depends which Withhold turns up on the day."

The standard is set by Johnston's Mildenberger, who makes his first competitive appearance since being touched off by high-class stablemate Nayef Road in the Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle in early June.

Ghostwatch (Appleby), Ranch Hand (Andrew Balding), Sleeping Lion (James Fanshawe) and Who What When (Murty McGrath) are the other hopefuls.