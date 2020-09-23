Space Blues out for the season

Space Blues has suffered a season-ending setback, trainer Charlie Appleby has announced.

The four-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic 2020 campaign, winning each of his four starts, graduating from Listed success at Haydock in June to winning the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest on his last start.

Space Blues added Group Three glory at ParisLongchamp and Group Two gold at Goodwood in the interim, but he will now miss his intended outing in the Prix de la Foret on Sunday week.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: "We are obviously very disappointed that we will not see Space Blues line up in the Prix de la Foret next month, but look forward to seeing him back on the racecourse in the new year."