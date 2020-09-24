Fev Rover has choice of Group One targets

Syndicate manager Nick Bradley has a step up to Group One company planned for the Richard Fahey-trained filly Fev Rover.

The two-year-old is pencilled in for either the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket or the Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp.

Fev Rover has enjoyed a fruitful season so far, finishing second to subsequent Listed winner Method on her racecourse debut and then producing a valiant effort in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket, where she lost out by just a head to Dandalla - also owned by Nick Bradley Racing.

Her maiden status was then lost when she triumphed in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Star Stakes at Sandown, before she won the Group Two Shadwell Prix du Calvados at Deauville.

Bradley is hoping she can continue that progression in one of her two possible Group One contests next month.

"She'll either run in the Fillies' Mile or the Prix Marcel Boussac, I'm not quite sure which yet," he said.

"She'll be kept in both races, and a decision will be made pretty late, probably the first couple of days in October."

Ground conditions may play their part, and Bradley added: "Going-wise, she wants good ground - it's just a case of choosing the best race for her.

"In terms of opposition, she's in great form, so we'll just let them have a go."