New owner for Matron heroine Champers Elysees

Matron Stakes winner Champers Elysees has been sold to prominent Japanese owner Teruya Yoshida.

The three-year-old gave trainer Johnny Murtagh his first Group One win in the mile heat at Leopardstown earlier this month, completing her rise from Curragh handicap victor to top-level success, via Listed and Group Three triumphs.

Champers Elysees had raced in the colours of Fitzwilliam Racing, but will now race for Yoshida, who has owned the likes of Elusive Kate, Sahpresa and White Muzzle in the past.

Murtagh tweeted: "We are delighted to welcome Mr Yoshida of Shadai Farm to Fox Covert Stables. Champers Elysees will now run in his famous colours.

"Her next intended engagement is the Sun Chariot Stakes G1 on Oct 3rd @NewmarketRace."