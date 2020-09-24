Murphy expects tough test for Kameko in Joel Stakes

Oisin Murphy is well aware of the task facing 2000 Guineas winner Kameko as he prepares to lock horns with Benbatl in the Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

Andrew Balding's Kameko provided the reigning champion jockey with his first Classic success over the course and distance in early June.

Murphy also knows the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Benbatl well, having steered him to two of his three Group One wins to date, and when he dominated from the front in this Group Two contest 12 months ago.

Murphy said: "Benbatl is one of the highest-rated horses in the world and Kameko is a Classic winner who ran the fastest ever Guineas, so it's a mouthwatering prospect.

"It will be hard for Kameko with the penalty - we have to give Benbatl 1lb - but there were limited options and he's in super form and ready to run.

"I obviously love Benbatl. I only raced against him once and that was in the Juddmonte International when I won on Roaring Lion.

"I've ridden Benbatl in work recently as well and he's also in super form."

Kameko has plied his trade over a variety of different trips since his Guineas triumph - finishing fourth over a mile and a half in the Derby, over a mile in the Sussex Stakes and over a mile and a quarter in the Juddmonte International.

Murphy feels the return to a mile will see him at his best in what is a prep race for next month's QEII at Ascot.

Murphy added: "He travelled very well in the Sussex and got into second place in the Juddmonte, having sat last, and then his run petered out at the line.

"Hopefully the ground continues to dry today - both he and Benbatl want top of the ground."

Following last year's success, Benbatl floundered in the mud in the QEII at Ascot, but he bounced back with successive wins in Dubai earlier this year.

Third place in the inaugural Saudi Cup set him up for a tilt at World Cup glory, only for the Meydan showpiece to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Benbatl missed his intended comeback in last month's Celebration Mile due to the prevailing rain-softened ground at Goodwood - and Bin Suroor is keeping his fingers crossed conditions on the Rowley Mile are not too testing for Frankie Dettori's mount.

Bin Suroor said: "Benbatl is doing good. He did his last piece of work on the Watered Gallop here in Newmarket and he is doing really well.

"It is his first run in Europe since he went to Dubai and Saudi Arabia. We are looking for a good result from him.

"It's a tough race, but he won it last year and it's the right race for him.

"We don't want the ground to be too soft - good ground would be good for him."

Eight runners go to post with Duke Of Hazzard, Regal Reality, Top Rank, Urban Icon, Zabeel Prince and Tilsit also lining up.