No Dewhurst run for Master Of The Seas

Charlie Appleby has ruled Master Of The Seas out of the Darley Dewhurst Stakes following his defeat in Ireland earlier this month.

Having followed up a debut victory on the Rowley Mile with an impressive display in the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on the July Course, the Dubawi colt was well fancied to provide his trainer with a third straight win in the Group One National Stakes at the Curragh.

However, he ultimately came up a little short in his bid to follow in the hoofprints of Quorto and Pinatubo, finishing a close-up fourth behind Joseph O'Brien's Thunder Moon - who now heads ante-post lists for next year's 2000 Guineas.

Master Of The Seas emerged with plenty of credit, but is currently on a break before a potential French assignment later in the autumn.

Appleby said: "He won't be going to the Dewhurst. He didn't come out of the National Stakes as well, and he had a hard race there.

"We felt we would give him a small break. I think we will go later in the autumn, and he has options in France."