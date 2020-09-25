Isabella Giles too good for rivals in Rockfel Stakes

Isabella Giles continued her progression with a decisive victory in the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

Successful on her first two starts at Leicester and Newbury respectively, Clive Cox's filly came up a little short when bidding to complete the hat-trick - finishing fourth in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot.

However, a step up to seven furlongs for the first time saw her claim Group Three honours in impressive style in last month's Prestige Stakes at Goodwood - and she was an 11-5 chance stepping up to Group Two level on the Rowley Mile.

Aidan O'Brien's even-money favourite Monday was sent to the front from the off by Ryan Moore, but it was clear from the halfway stage that she was struggling - and Isabella Giles took over the lead with relative ease in the hands of Adam Kirby.

The result was scarcely in doubt from that point, with the daughter of Belardo finishing strongly to prevail by two lengths from Nazuna.