Supremacy too good in Middle Park at Newmarket

Supremacy led his rivals a merry dance and held off Lucky Vega to win the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.
Clive Cox's youngster had impressed in the Richmond Stakes last time out, but the quality of the race was so deep that Supremacy was sent off a 13-2 chance.
Given a strong wind at the track, Adam Kirby employed the same prominent tactics as he had done when winning the Rockfel Stakes on stablemate Isabella Giles 24 hours earlier and Supremacy was never really headed.
His task was made slightly easier by halfway when Frankie Dettori's saddle slipped on the keen-going Method and he had to call it a day before the race began in earnest.
Shane Foley was eager not to give the leader too much rope on favourite Lucky Vega, but Minzaal was dropped right out at the back and ended up making up plenty of ground into third.
Supremacy was not for catching, though, prevailing by half a length, with Minzaal beaten a further two and a quarter lengths.