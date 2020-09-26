O'Brien considers Arc for Serpentine

Derby hero Serpentine could yet be added to Aidan O'Brien's team for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The Ballydoyle handler already boasts the big-race favourite in dual Classic winner Love, but he still may supplement the shock Epsom victor for the 12-furlong showpiece on Sunday week.

Serpentine has only run once since his Derby success, finishing fourth behind stablemate Mogul in the Grand Prix de Paris over the Arc course and distance earlier this month.

Mogul is also in contention for Arc honours, but the Coolmore team could stump up 72,000 euros on Wednesday to add Serpentine to a possible five-strong team in Paris.

O'Brien said: "There is a good chance that Serpentine will be supplemented. He seems to have come out of his race well.

"We also have Mogul, Japan, Love and Sovereign."