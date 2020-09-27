Breeders' Cup bid not ruled out for Fanny Logan

John Gosden has not ruled out sending Fanny Logan back to America for a second shot at glory in the Breeders' Cup Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf.

The daughter of Sea The Stars has not been sighted since running out an impressive winner of the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Though Gosden faces a race against time to have Fanny Logan ready for the Grade One prize at Keeneland on November 6, in which she finished fourth at Santa Anita last year, he believes she still has a chance of making it.

He said: "Fanny Logan is on the easy list.

"She might come back late in the autumn.

"We will see if we can get to the Breeders' Cup again."

Star Catcher could bid for back-to-back victories in the Qipco British Champion Fillies' and Mares' Stakes at Ascot on her belated return to action.

The Sea The Stars filly has been off the track since completing a Group One hat-trick in the mile-and-a-half prize at the Berkshire track last year.

Gosden said: "She is in a similar situation to Fanny Logan.

"I've had a bit of a struggle getting her back, but we will see if we can make Champions Day with her."

Should Star Catcher fail to appear on track this season, Gosden feels the paddocks could beckon next year.

He said: "I would have thought Mr Oppenheimer would want to breed with her next year.

"I've still got to talk to him about that, however."