Shine For You may head to Newbury

Richard Hannon has earmarked the Racing TV Stakes at Newbury as a possible target for Shine For You.

The Marlborough trainer believes next month's seven-furlong Listed prize, better known as the Radley Stakes, could be an ideal next start for the Siyouni filly.

Shine For You built on her debut second behind stablemate Al Fahdaa at Kempton by going one better at Leicester last Monday.

Hannon said: "She made up a lot of ground on her debut at Kempton, and I was very pleased with her run the other day. The second is obviously a decent horse.

"We might look at running her back against her own sex now in the Radley Stakes and try to get some black type with her.

"I think she will like the soft ground, because (jockey) Pat Dobbs said the ground was a bit firm for her at Leicester."