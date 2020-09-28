British riders may avoid self-isolation on return from Francd

British-based jockeys riding at ParisLongchamp this weekend may yet be exempt from self-isolation on their return - with the British Horseracing Authority set to make a submission to Public Health England on Tuesday.

As things stand, those who ride in France this weekend would need to self-isolate for seven days under the elite sportsperson's exemption, rather than the standard 14 days.

Earlier in the season, Frankie Dettori was forced to choose between riding Palace Pier and Mishriff at Deauville, then completing a spell in isolation, or being available for York's Ebor meeting - and he chose France.

With the likes of Dettori, Ryan Moore, Andrea Atzeni and champion jockey Oisin Murphy keen to be able to ride at Newmarket's Future Champions Day the following weekend, an ease in the restrictions would be most welcome for them.

The exemption the BHA is seeking would also include trainers and stable staff.

A BHA spokesman said: "Our COVID-19 protocols are kept under constant review.

"The existing protocols around elite sportspeople and essential support staff - which includes jockeys, trainers and stable staff - travelling to countries with self-isolation restrictions allow for the period of self-isolation to be reduced to a minimum of seven days upon completion of the necessary testing.

"We are currently looking at these protocols with a view to making a submission to Public Health England that they might be adjusted, which may include a full exemption from self-isolation for the purposes of training and competition if a strict testing regime and rigorous travel and separation protocols are adhered to.

"We will look to provide further updates in the next 24 hours."