Enbihaar retired after suffering setback

Enbihaar has been retired following a minor setback which will force her to miss Saturday's Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp.
Trained by John Gosden, the five-year-old mare won seven of her 12 races - including five at Group Two level.
She ran in just one Group One, the Prix de Royallieu 12 months ago when beaten a length and a half by stablemate Anapurna.
Kept in training with the intention of breaking her duck at the highest level, she would have been among the favourites this weekend - having beaten the boys in the Lonsdale Cup at York last time out.
"Enbihaar will miss the Royallieu as she is currently at Shadwell Stud. She had a minor injury, and as a result has been retired - very sadly," said Angus Gold, owner Hamdan Al Maktoum's racing manager.
"She's been an absolute star, and I wish we had a few more like her - with her enthusiasm and ability.
"It was sad not to win a Group One. But she did very well to win what she did, and she was a real torch-bearer for us for the last few years.
"She was beautifully trained - I must say that. It's very sad, but it was fantastic to keep her in training this year to win a couple more Group races.
"She's given us a lot of fun, and obviously we'll give her a proper chance at stud."