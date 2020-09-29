Battaash on target for Prix de l'Abbaye

Battaash remains an intended runner in the Prix de l'Abbaye as things stand, despite the prospect of very soft ground at ParisLongchamp.

Charlie Hills' stable star could finish only 14th behind Glass Slippers in the race 12 months ago, in a defeat many put down to the soft ground.

The six-year-old gelding has been imperious this season, winning at Royal Ascot for the first time in the King's Stand, collecting a fourth King George Stakes at Goodwood and claiming a second Nunthorpe at York.

His only success on ground described officially as soft came in 2017 - when the Prix de l'Abbaye was run at Chantilly during Longchamp's redevelopment.

"We haven't got as far as saying he is 100 per cent a definite runner, but from what I've been told it's going to be very soft," said Angus Gold, owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's racing manager.

"Who is that going to suit? I don't know. At the moment he runs, but if it turns into an absolute quagmire I can't tell you - but at the moment he runs.

"Everyone has their own theories about it. I don't personally think it was the ground that beat him last year, he was just never at the races so I wouldn't say that.

"We know he handles easy ground, it was soft when he won the Abbaye. If it was to get really bad - I can't tell you."