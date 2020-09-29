Method could return to action in Cornwallis Stakes

Method could run in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes on October 9, having lost all chance in the Middle Park last weekend when his saddle slipped.

Unbeaten in the first two runs of his career, Method was strongly fancied to figure prominently in the Juddmonte-sponsored Group One on the Rowley Mile.

However, his race was over almost as soon as the stalls opened when Frankie Dettori's saddle slipped forwards meaning he had very little control from on top.

"What can you say?" said Meade.

"Frankie wanted to take him down early and then get him in the stalls early with the aim of them dropping him in, but he jumped sharply and the saddle slipped. There's not much more we can say about it. I was extremely disappointed.

"We'd thought of taking him to France, but it would mean using a different jockey so we might go to the Cornwallis over five furlongs.

"Obviously that's not what he's been running over, but I'll look at his sectionals - not from the Middle Park, obviously!

"It was a bad day all round. We'd missed everything else purposefully for the Middle Park and then that happens.

"I don't think five is his ideal trip, but he wouldn't have a penalty and he needs to run somewhere."