Battaash bypasses Abbaye date due to testing ground

Battaash has been ruled out of Sunday's Prix de l'Abbaye due to concerns over the testing ground at ParisLongchamp.

The six-year-old is unbeaten in three starts this term for Charlie Hills, having bagged the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, the King George Stakes at Goodwood and the Nunthorpe at York on his most recent outing in August.

He had been due to have a fourth crack at the Abbaye this weekend, having won the race in 2017 and finished fourth in 2018 before coming home a disappointing 14th on very soft ground last year.

The prospect of similar conditions this year following a wet week in Paris has forced connections into a rethink.

Hills said: "They have had 13 millimetres of rain overnight, added to the rest earlier in the week.

"I think it was 4.1 on the penetrometer last year and it's probably going to be the same, if not worse than that, this year, so we won't be running."

When asked if Battaash could now head to next month's Breeders' Cup meeting, Hills replied: "We'll have to see how he is.

"There's one obvious race for him in America, but we'll just have to see."