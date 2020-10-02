Oisin Murphy on target at Ascot aboard Berkshire Rocco

Oisin Murphy earned some relief after a difficult 24 hours as St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco opened his account for the season in the Teentech Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot on Friday.

It was announced on Thursday that the reigning champion jockey had returned a positive result for metabolites of cocaine following a test carried out by France Galop at a meeting at Chantilly on July 19, where he finished second aboard The Lir Jet in the Group Two Prix Robert Papin.

Putting aside his off-track issues, the Classic-winning rider was seen at his strongest aboard the Andrew Balding-trained 1-2 favourite to deny Albafora by a head in the Listed prize over a mile and three-quarters.

Murphy said: "He ran fantastically at Royal Ascot when he was second to Santiago and he was second in the Leger on his last start. He is a really tough horse and I'm delighted he got his head in front.

"I would never question his attitude as he is really tough and tries very hard, but he has been on the go since the spring and he has danced every dance.

"He ran in the Derby trial (at Lingfield) and he has been really busy. He was possibly not up to his rating today, but he won and that's what matters."

Having been informed of his positive test result in August, Murphy, who subsequently organised a hair sample test, which the Professional Jockeys Association said produced a negative result, is now awaiting news on the analysis of his 'B' sample from France Galop.

Murphy, who strongly denies any wrongdoing, said: "I've the best people around me and my agent is working tirelessly to try to find me winners and the jockeys' championship means I've got plenty to focus on.

"Absolutely (got hope over the 'B' sample). Let's take every day at a time and try to keep riding winners."

As for Balding, he believes Murphy's riding skills will not be affected whatever the outcome of the situation.

The trainer said: "It is a matter for France Galop, but all I can say is that I've known Oisin for a long time and he is a very hard-working, professional, talented jockey. I'm sure whatever comes of it, he will come out of it a high-class jockey and that won't change."

Though Berkshire Rocco was clear of his three rivals on ratings, Balding feels he did well to win given the testing conditions.

He said: "He has been the bridesmaid in a couple of big races this year. We were taking a bit of a chance, but we thought it would be nice to get his head in front and finish the year on a bit of a high. He has toughed it out, but he has been on the go a while.

"He probably wants better ground than that, so he has done well in the circumstances. He is a tough one, but I did think the filly was going to come and get him."

Looking ahead to next season, Balding expects the son of Sir Percy to be seen to even better effect dropped back in trip.

He added: "I think he will be very effective over a strongly-run mile and a half. I don't think he is an out-and-out stayer myself.

"He could possibly be a Hardwicke-type, but there are so many good options for horses like that. We will give him a nice, long break now and look forward to having a lot of fun next year with him."