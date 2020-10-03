Isabella Giles left in Fillies' Mile on Friday

Rockfel Stakes winner Isabella Giles is among 16 two-year-old fillies left in at the confirmation stage for the Group One bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

Clive Cox's talented youngster took the Group Two Rockfel in good style by two lengths from Nazuna, following a seven-length romp in the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on her first try at seven furlongs.

John Gosden has left in Indigo Girl, who took her unbeaten record to two with an emphatic victory in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster. The Newmarket trainer also has Newmarket novice scorer Monsoon Moon in the mix on Friday.

Shale, winner of the Moyglare Stud Stakes, has stood her ground. Donnacha O'Brien's charge has won two of her three meetings with his brother Joseph's Pretty Gorgeous. She also remains but is declared for the Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Their father Aidan has Divinely, High Heels, Monday, Mother Earth, Santa Barbara and Snowfall.

David Loughnane has supplemented Tranchee in the Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes, for which there were 16 acceptors following the confirmation stage.

The four-year-old gelding would be taking a hike up in grade, after winning a handicap at Doncaster on his latest start.

Limato could bid to win the Group Two for a third time after being successful in 2017 and 2018. Henry Candy's evergreen eight-year-old was runner-up 12months ago.

Other possibles include D'bai, Duke Of Hazzard, Glorious Journey, Molatham, Foxtrot Lady and Daahyeh.