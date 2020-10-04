One Master records memorable Foret hat-trick

One Master won the Prix de la Foret for a third successive year for William Haggas.

The six-year-old mare was having her sixth run of a busy season - but Haggas has always been at pains to stress the one race he wanted to win above all others was the seven-furlong Group One on Arc weekend.

A surprise winner in 2018, the daughter of Fastnet Rock has gone on to prove her versatility and toughness since then, finishing second in Group Ones over a mile and six furlongs.

However, there is no doubt over which trip she truly excels - and given the Foret is the only Group One over seven furlongs in Europe, to win it three years in a row is a special achievement.

Andre Fabre's Earthlight, a star juvenile last year, made her pull out all the stops, but Pierre-Charles Boudot, full of confidence having just won the Prix de l'Abbaye on Wooded, got her home in the nick of time, just as he had done the two years previously.

Earthlight was a game second, with John Quinn's consistent Safe Voyage losing little in defeat in a close-up third.