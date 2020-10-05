Waterlogging claims Stratford card

This afternoon's meeting at Stratford has been called off due to a waterlogged track.
The River Avon has burst its banks leaving the track unraceable for the scheduled National Hunt card.
Clerk of the course Nessie Lambert tweeted: "Unfortunately the river burst its banks in the early hours and the two-mile bend is waterlogged."
The fixture scheduled for Windsor was also called off on Sunday, leaving Pontefract and Wolverhampton as the only British meetings going ahead today.
