Waterlogging claims Stratford card

Monday 5 October 2020 09:48, UK

Jumps action from Newcastle
Image: Jumps action

This afternoon's meeting at Stratford has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

The River Avon has burst its banks leaving the track unraceable for the scheduled National Hunt card.

Clerk of the course Nessie Lambert tweeted: "Unfortunately the river burst its banks in the early hours and the two-mile bend is waterlogged."

The fixture scheduled for Windsor was also called off on Sunday, leaving Pontefract and Wolverhampton as the only British meetings going ahead today.

