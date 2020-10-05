Burrows' sights set on Commonwealth Cup aim for Minzaal

Owen Burrows will work back from next year's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot with exciting sprinter Minzaal.

The Lambourn handler believes the Group One prize is the most logical target for the son of Mehmas after deciding to draw stumps for this season.

Minzaal finished a respectable third on his Group One debut in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, having previously run out an impressive winner of the Gimcrack at York.

Burrows said: "Minzaal ran well in the Middle Park and he has come out of it fine, but that is him done for the season. He will be heading back up to Shadwell shortly for the winter.

"He is still very exciting and we will look forward to taking on the winner (Supremacy) again next year.

"I don't think we will be looking to go any further than six with him and the Commonwealth Cup will be the first aim."

Before sending Minzaal to the Royal meeting, Burrows intends to give him a prep race, although those plans will be decided closer to the time.

He added: "We would give him a run before Ascot, as it is always hard to go Ascot in a normal year first time out. As long as he is well, we will try to find a prep race for him.

"Where we start before that, I'm not sure yet, but the Pavilion at Ascot is an obvious one then there is also the Sandy Lane. The ground will be a factor, but it's a long way off."

Burrows is confident Minzaal will train on over the winter, despite his sire Mehmas being retired at the the end of his juvenile campaign.

He added: "Mehmas was taken off to stud at two, but I can't see any reason why this lad won't train on.

"He is as chilled as you like. He is not small and I look forward to how he does over the winter.

"Hopefully he will come back a stronger horse next year. He is bang up there with the best of them."

Stablemate Tabdeed could be given options over seven furlongs next year with Burrows deciding to call time on his season.

After landing the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on his penultimate outing, the Havana Gold gelding failed to beat a rival home upped to Group One company for the first time in last month's Sprint Cup at Haydock.

He said: "There is not a lot lot for him, so I think he is finished for the season.

"It has been spoken about going seven furlongs with him next season. It is not a definite, but I'm not ruling out us trying it. His run style would give him every chance of getting it as he could settle out the back and come through."