John Quinn proud of three runners at ParisLongchamp

John Quinn was proud of his three runners who put up admirable performances in defeat in two of the Group One races at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Liberty Beach and Keep Busy finished third and fifth respectively in the Prix de l'Abbaye, while Safe Voyage was third in the Prix de la Foret.

For a moment, the North Yorkshire trainer thought Liberty Beach might lift the big sprint prize in the hands of Frankie Dettori, only to go down by half a length behind Wooded, with Keep Busy sticking on well to be beaten two lengths in all.

"They ran very well. Liberty Beach ran great. It looked like maybe she was going to do it, she just got beat, but she ran really well," said Quinn.

"Keep Busy was flat out, but finished well. She ran a good race and wasn't beaten far."

Safe Voyage put in good late work behind One Master and Earthlight, beaten half a length as the winner sealed a record hat-trick of victories in the Foret.

"It looked like they were going to get away from him, but he battled back and was nearly going to get up, but the winning post came too soon," the trainer said.

Quinn is no rush to make plans for the trio, adding: "We'll let the dust settle before deciding what we do with them."