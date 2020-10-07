Hogan disappointed with Challenge's Abbaye run

Denis Hogan will monitor Make A Challenge over the next week before deciding whether to commit the smart sprinter to one of two possible objectives.

The County Tipperary trainer was disappointed with the Invincible Spirit gelding's run in the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp where he finished eighth of 11 behind Wooded.

He will only consider running him in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Saturday week, or the Listed Waterford Testimonial Stakes at the Curragh two days earlier, if the horse gives him the right signals.

"He was a bit disappointing, I suppose. The travel seemed to take a bit out of him on the day," said Hogan.

"He was very quiet in the preliminaries and I thought he ran a bit flat in the race even though I thought he travelled well to halfway, but he just didn't pick up.

"It was definitely an off-day. Hopefully we can draw a line through it. I just think the travel took the edge off him.

"He's still in on Champions Day at Ascot. That's a possibility but he's had a busy-enough season. We'll see how he is. Only if he is fresh and well will he go to Ascot.

"It's a short turnaround - only two weeks. He needs to recover well this week and we'll monitor him.

"The other option at home is the Listed race he won last year at the Curragh - the Waterford Testimonial. It will all depend on how he is next week."