Injury forces Fancy Blue into retirement

Fancy Blue, who gave Donnacha O'Brien his first two Group One victories in his opening year in the training ranks, has been retired due to injury.

The daughter of Deep Impact, owned by Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Sue Magnier, got the County Tipperary-based handler off to a dream start when winning the French Oaks at Chantilly in July.

She doubled her Group One tally for the 22-year-old O'Brien when lifting the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood later that month.

Fancy Blue was third in the Matron Stakes on her only other subsequent start. She was due to take her chance in the Prix de l'Opera at ParisLongchamp on Sunday but was one of the horses withdrawn because of contaminated feed.

"After sustaining a tendon injury in routine work yesterday morning, the decision has been made to retire Fancy Blue," O'Brien posted on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

"We'll always be grateful for her and what she's done for us. We look forward to seeing her offspring on the track."

Fancy Blue won four of her six starts and amassed over £527,000 in total prize money.