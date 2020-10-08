Chindit tops 14 contenders seeking Dewhurst gold

Ante-post favourite Chindit is set to face 13 rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in Saturday’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes.
A winner on his Doncaster debut in early July, Richard Hannon's juvenile doubled his tally in a Listed race at Ascot before returning to Doncaster to complete his hat-trick in last month's Group Two Champagne Stakes.
Hannon, who has never won the Dewhurst, also saddles a second unbeaten colt in Etonian, who has won twice at Sandown, most recently claiming the Group Three Solario Stakes in August.
Leading owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum has a strong hand after Marcus Tregoning's impressive Mill Reef scorer Alkumait was supplemented to join the Owen Burrows-trained Albasheer. The latter was beaten a length into second place by Chindit at Doncaster four weeks ago.
A formidable Irish challenge is headed by National Stakes winner Thunder Moon, trained by Joseph O'Brien, whose father Aidan saddles a couple of runners in St Mark's Basilica and Wembley in a bid for a seventh win in the race.
Trending
- Edu: Partey signing part of seven-month plan
- Man Utd leave Romero, Jones, Rojo out of CL squad
- The 'B' Team debate: PL talents born in the EFL
- What's Chelsea's plan for Werner?
- CL/EL squads: Ozil, Romero, Rose, Defoe left out
- Abraham, Sancho, Chilwell in contention for Belgium
- Rose, Fernandes out of Spurs' Europa squad
- Calvert-Lewin set to start for England vs Wales
- Mercedes team member tests positive for coronavirus
- Pochettino: Davis was my Iniesta
Jim Bolger also has a fine Dewhurst record with five victories and is represented by an interesting outsider in Poetic Flare, who has not been seen since making a winning debut at Naas in March, while Jessica Harrington sends Group Two winner Cadillac.
A stellar field is completed by Andrew Balding's pair of Fivethousandtoone and Tactical, Decisive Edge (Brian Meehan), Devilwala (Ralph Beckett) and Devious Company (Tom Dascombe).