Love not certain to head to Breeders' Cup

Aidan O'Brien has suggested his dual Classic winner Love may skip the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland next month.

The filly has been imperious throughout her three-year-old campaign, having been busy in her juvenile season with seven runs.

She began by winning the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and was even more impressive at Epsom in the Oaks, beating stablemate Ennistymon by nine lengths.

Given a mid-season break, the daughter of Galileo then won the Yorkshire Oaks at York, a run that was meant to put her spot on for a crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, only for very heavy ground in Paris to scupper that plan at the 11th hour.

As fate would have it, she would have been a non runner in any case due to the well-documented problem with contaminated feed which led to the Ballydoyle handler withdrawing his runners from last Sunday's card at ParisLongchamp.

The Arc was won by Sottsass with In Swoop a close second, the latter having been behind O'Brien's Mogul in the Grand Prix de Paris.

When asked if Mogul would head to the Breeders' Cup with Love, O'Brien replied: "Mogul is a possible for Champions Day at Ascot or the Breeders' Cup.

"Love might be finished for this season with next year in mind."