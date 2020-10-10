Palace Pier put through his paces

Palace Pier stepped up his preparations for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot with a gallop before racing at Newmarket on Saturday.

The John Gosden-trained Kingman colt will put his unbeaten record on the line in the mile prize next weekend, when bidding for a third straight Group One success.

Working over six and a half furlongs under Frankie Dettori, the St James's Palace Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois hero moved past his lead horse entering the closing stages of the exercise, before finishing about four lengths clear.

Dettori said: "It was routine work over six and a half furlongs.

"It was just good to get him on the grass and I had not ridden him since Deauville.

"He seems in good form and we were not doing anything too crazy as we are only a week away from Ascot."