Alpine Star team excited for 2021 campaign

Connections of Alpine Star are looking forward to seeing what next season holds for the top-class filly following her narrow defeat on Arc weekend in Paris.

Successful on two of her three starts as a juvenile, the daughter of Sea The Moon made a spectacular start to her three-year-old campaign with a brilliant victory in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot under Frankie Dettori.

Jessica Harrington's charge has since been touched off in the French Oaks at Chantilly, the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville and Prix de l'Opera at ParisLongchamp, most recently going down by a short neck to a fellow Irish raider in Dermot Weld's Tarnawa.

Alpine Star will now enjoy a winter break before being brought back for more top-level targets in 2021.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos family, said: "She ran another blinder in the Opera. She's a tough, honest and very high-class filly.

"We'll put her away now and bring her back for a four-year-old campaign next season. She's very consistent and hopefully there'll be more Group One races for her.

"It will be interesting to see what Jessie decides regarding trip next year. She seems equally capable over a mile and a mile and a quarter at the moment, which is very exciting."