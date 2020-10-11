Cape Gentleman flies home to win Irish Cesarewitch

Cape Gentleman proved a shrewd purchase by connections, as he landed the Paddy Power Irish Cesarewitch on just his second in Ireland.

A winner on his third outing at Clairefontaine in August of last year, the son of Champs Elysees then changed hands for E80,000.

A fine second to Mt Leinster on his Irish debut at Listowel last month, the chestnut gelding was sent off a 15/2 this afternoon, making his debut in handicap company.

Settled behind the leaders by Ronan Whelan, the Margaret O'Rourke owned four-year-old took over in front from stable mate Sneaky Getaway at the two furlong pole.

He kept on well inside the final furlong, going to prevail by two lengths from the Luke Comer-trained 100/1 chance Aircraft Carrier in second.

De Name Escapes Me (18/1) finished another length and a half back in third, while Brazos, who won this race in 2018, finished fourth.

Royal Illusion and Run For Mary were sent off the 3/1 joint-favourites and they finished sixth and fourteenth respectively.

Mullins said afterwards: "We got this horse a year ago and it's all worked out well. We had him ready to go during the summer and he just met with a little hiccup and it was great to get the run into him at Listowel coming here.

"My only worry was that he hadn't ran for a year and it was just 16 days back from the Listowel run. It was a quick enough turnaround considering that he hadn't run for a year.

"This is a huge race to win. We'll see what the handicapper will do now. He was primarily bought to jump hurdles and I'm sure he will do that at some stage.

"We have options now and we are in a good place."