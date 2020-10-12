Davy Russell and Jack Kennedy on sidelines with injury

Davy Russell and Jack Kennedy will both be sidelined for "a number of weeks" after suffering injury at Limerick on Sunday.

Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Russell was taken to hospital for precautionary X-rays on a suspected shoulder injury after a heavy fall from Doctor Duffy at the first fence in the Munster National.

However, his injuries turned out to be more severe.

Kennedy, who only recently returned from a broken leg suffered at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February, fell three flights from home when partnering Etincelle Lioterie in the opening Listed novice hurdle.

An update from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh posted on Twitter read: "Davy Russell sustained a neck injury and has a fracture of his C6 vertebrae. Jack Kennedy fractured his left collarbone.

"Unfortunately they will both be out for a number of weeks."

Both riders are used regularly by Gordon Elliott, who hopes Kennedy could return to action in time to ride at Down Royal's high-profile two-day meeting at the end of the month.

"Davy is having an operation tomorrow (Tuesday)," the trainer said.

"Jack has got a hairline fracture of an old fracture and he has to go back to the doctor on Tuesday week.

"We'll know then where we are and we'll be pushing to try to get him back for Down Royal."