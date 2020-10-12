Onassis added to Sprint field as connections target Group One farewell

Onassis and Jouska have been supplemented for Saturday's Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.

Both fillies won at the weekend, with Henry Candy's Jouska successful in Saturday's Boadicea Stakes at Newmarket, while the Charlie Fellowes-trained Onassis landed Sunday's October Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood.

Hayley Turner, who has also won the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and a Listed race in France on Onassis this season, had feared that would be her last outing aboard the filly, but she will have another start before likely bowing out.

Fellowes said: "It's a brave call, but she's going to be retired and it will probably be her last ever run.

"I think she has loads of ticks in her favour - she'll love the ground, she loves Ascot and if she can finish in the first four, it would do her pedigree an enormous amount.

"Her owners are very excited about having a crack at it, it will be her swansong and Hayley can ride. There are few options elsewhere, so we thought given she'd won £21,000 the other day, let's have a crack.

"She's got a phenomenal pedigree and is already worth a lot of money, but if she gets placed, she will take it to another level."

The two supplementary entries mean there are 19 possibles in the Sprint, including Dream Of Dreams and Glen Shiel, the first two home in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The latter will be ridden by Hollie Doyle, who is seeking a first Group One win in what has already been a stellar year.

His trainer Archie Watson said: "I've been delighted with Glen Shiel since Haydock. His work into Ascot has been very good and I hope he can run another huge race."

He is owned by Hambleton Racing and their racing manager Simon Turner said: "Glen Shiel's excellent run at Haydock didn't surprise us at all and fully justified the decision to pitch him in against the best.

"His owners lived every moment of that run and are counting down the days to Saturday."

Silvestre de Sousa is jocked up on Andrew Balding's Happy Power meaning the ride on Tim Easterby's Art Power, in the same ownership, could be available if both run.

One Master, Oxted, Sonaiyla and the unbeaten Starman are others of note.

Stradivarius is among 15 in the Long Distance Cup after his effort in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Aidan O'Brien has left in Broome, Dawn Patrol and Sovereign, while Dermot Weld's dual Irish St Leger winner Search For A Song would be a new rival for Stradivarius.

Magical has been left in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, but she also has the option of the Champion Stakes which she won last year.

There are 13 others in the Fillies & Mares including Laburnum and Passion, stablemates of Magical.

Ger Lyons' Irish Oaks winner Even So, the Ralph Beckett pair of Antonia De Vega and Manuela De Vega and Ed Vaughan's Dame Malliot are in the mix.

William Haggas' Montatham heads the weights for the Balmoral Handicap.

Last year's winner Escobar is also among the 43 left in.