Joseph O'Brien excited by Pretty Gorgeous and Thunder Moon

Joseph O'Brien is lining up a twin assault on next year's Guineas meeting with Fillies' Mile winner Pretty Gorgeous and Dewhurst third Thunder Moon.

While it is not set in stone that neither will run again this year, O'Brien appears to be thinking that way at the moment, as he reflect on two big performances.

What made the victory of Pretty Gorgeous more special for O'Brien was that she was ridden by Shane Crosse, who missed the win on Galileo Chrome in the St Leger having tested positive for Covid-19.

"They both ran great, I was very proud of them and they are two exciting horses going forward," O'Brien told Nick Luck's Daily Podcast.

"It was a fantastic performance from Pretty Gorgeous, Shane gave her a confident ride, she was tough when she had to be and I couldn't be more proud of her.

"It gave me a lot of satisfaction to see Shane win a Group One. Obviously what happened before was unfortunate missing the Leger, but that is the way things go and it was out of everyone's control.

"It was great for him to get a Group One win and I'm sure he'll have plenty more in the future.

"It looks like she's finished for the year, I'd say we'll put her away and train her for the Guineas."

Thunder Moon had finished in front of Dewhurst one-two St Mark's Basilica and Wembley when winning the National Stakes, but the form turned around at Newmarket on a softer surface.

"I'd say, I might be biased, but the ground was far from ideal," said O'Brien.

"He travelled extremely well. We didn't have an ideal draw given how the races had been run all day and he was just found out in the last half a furlong in the tough going. He's exciting going forward.

"The Curragh race probably wasn't as strongly run as the Dewhurst, but the ground was the biggest variation from the Curragh. I think they are three very good colts and I'm not suggesting for any minute we're going to beat them the next time we meet, but I think we'd prefer better ground.

"I don't know if he's necessarily going to be a sprinter, but it suggests he'll be a quick miler who'll appreciate top of the ground.

"He's out of a Sadler's Wells mare from a middle-distance family and I'd be very hopeful of him staying a mile next season.

"It's very unlikely he'll go to America (Breeders' Cup). We'll keep options open but at the moment we're looking at the Guineas, like with Pretty Gorgeous."