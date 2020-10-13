High Definition season over

Aidan O'Brien is looking forward to a Classic campaign with High Definition in 2021, after confirming the unbeaten colt is finished for this campaign.

The son of Galileo heads the market on next year's Derby, having followed up his Curragh maiden win in August with victory back at the Kildare track in the Beresford Stakes - finishing to great effect on both occasions over a mile.

O'Brien's charge does hold an entry in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday week, but the Ballydoyle trainer said: "The plan always with High Definition was to give him two runs. That was his maiden and the Beresford, and we haven't changed off of that.

"The plan was then to bring him back and train him for the Classics next year.

"We're very happy with the way he has come out of his last race and that's the way we are looking with him next year."

Another high-class juvenile for O'Brien is Battleground, who has not been seen since adding the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood to his Chesham Stakes victory at Royal Ascot.

By War Front out of O'Brien's Arc-winning mare Found, he is set go to the Breeders' Cup.

O'Brien said: "Obviously he didn't go to the Dewhurst, so the plan at the moment is we're thinking of going to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf with him. He seems to be in good form at the moment."

O'Brien recorded a one-two in the aforementioned Dewhurst with St Mark's Basilica and Wembley, and added: "I think St Mark's Basilica is probably finished and we'll make a decision on Wembley probably during the week, but it's very possible they might be finished.

"We'll see about Wembley during the week, but I'd imagine St Mark's Basilica might be finished for the year."

As expected, dual Classic-winning filly Love will not go to the Breeders' Cup, but will stay in training next year.

O'Brien said: "I don't think Love will go to the Breeders' Cup. At the moment we're thinking that she's had a busy enough time and we trained her hard for the Arc.

"Obviously that was her big target in the autumn and she was trained hard for it, and with a view to keeping her in training next year I think the lads are maybe leaving her for this year.

"So there's a strong possibility that she won't run any more this year."