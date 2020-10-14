Oxted set to take Champions Sprint test at Ascot

Oxted is set to take his chance in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Connections have decided to bite the bullet and see if the July Cup winner can cope with the likely testing conditions.

While trainer Roger Teal is hoping the ground dries out from Wednesday morning's official description of soft, heavy in places, he feels they should take the plunge.

Oxted showed his well-being in his final piece of work to rubber-stamp his place in the six-furlong Group One and run for the first time since he won the July Cup at Newmarket.

"He did his final blow on Tuesday on the grass and went really nicely, so we're happy with him going into Saturday. It's all systems go," said the Lambourn handler.

"The plan is to run. We're going to take our chance. Obviously, we've got to find out if he'll go on the softer conditions. We confirmed to run, so we might as well take our chance now."

He went on: "The sun's shining this morning. Hopefully it will stay that way for the next three days and tighten the ground up a bit and then the tighter the ground gets, the better the chance we have."

"You've got to find these things out. There's no point in keep ducking the issue. He's bred to go on it. His mum went on it and his dad went on it, so on his pedigree he's got a good chance of handling it now he's stronger.

"You can't guarantee it, but I think we're in better shape now to find out one way or the other."