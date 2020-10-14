Kameko to head straight to Breeders' Cup

Kameko will bypass Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday and head straight to next month's Breeders' Cup meeting.

The 2000 Guineas winner bounced back to winning ways with victory in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket late last month, following a luckless run that had seen him finish fourth in the Derby, Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International.

Trainer Andrew Balding and owners Qatar Racing had been considering an outing in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, but the likelihood of very soft ground means the Kitten's Joy colt will instead plot a direct route to the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on November 7.

David Redvers, racing manager for Sheikh Fahad's operation, said: "Given the ground at Ascot is going to be testing, Kameko will go straight to the Breeders' Cup and will not run on Saturday."

Kameko had been as short as 4-1 with some bookmakers for the Ascot Group One, with the John Gosden-trained Palace Pier an odds-on favourite.