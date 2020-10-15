Wichita to make full recovery after gallops injury in Australia

Aidan O'Brien's 2000 Guineas runner-up Wichita should make a full recovery from an injury picked up in Australia which, it was initially feared, might have ended his career.

The No Nay Never colt beat subsequent Prix de la Foret winner One Master in the Park Stakes at Doncaster when last seen.

He was in Australia preparing for the Crystal Mile, which was then to lead on to a crack at the Cantala Stakes at Flemington.

Wichita fractured his offside hind leg, having worked with last year's Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck - who is Down Under to run in this weekend's Caulfield Cup.

"They (John and Tom Russell, equine veterinary specialists) looked after him last night - they screwed his joint, and he's come out of it very well," O'Brien's travelling foreman TJ Comerford told www.racing.com.

"He's grand out there this morning, and it's like it has never happened to him.

"He'll be fine again to race, so we'll probably bring him back to Ireland in a few months' time and probably leave him here (to recuperate) for the time being."