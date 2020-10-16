Tom Marquand brings up century for season at Haydock

Tom Marquand reached 100 winners for the Flat season with victory aboard Holbache at Haydock on Friday.

Marquand, who sits in third place behind title-holder Oisin Murphy and William Buick in the race to be champion, was delighted to reach the landmark in a successful campaign that has seen him win his first domestic Classic on Galileo Chrome in the St Leger.

"It's been pretty mad. Obviously it's been a strange year," he told Racing TV.

"Last year I finished the championship on 90 and that was starting from the Guineas so, relatively speaking, going into Champions Day getting to 100 has bettered last year by a good way.

"We've still got another month to the championship, so hopefully there's a few more to be had."

Holbache looked a reformed customer after being tricky earlier in the year when he crashed through the rails at Windsor with Marquand aboard.

Successful at Chepstow last month, Tony Carroll's youngster put his best foot forward to make all the running in the Join Racing TV Now Nursery Handicap and hold Prospect by a neck at odds of 4-1.

"He was a bit of a tricky customer before. I probably found the wrong end of him at Windsor when I cantered to the start going pretty quickly," he said.

"Tony has done a great job with him, straightening him out. He won at Chepstow and he's won again, so he's certainly on the right path."