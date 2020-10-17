Wonderful Tonight strikes at Ascot

Wonderful Tonight backed up her first Group One success of just two weeks earlier with a determined performance to win the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

David Menuisier's decision to run record producer Christopher Wright's three-year-old so soon after the Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp was fully vindicated.

A brave move by William Buick to set sail for home over three furlongs out on the 4-1 favourite paid off, after Manuela De Vega had ensured a good end-to-end gallop.

Hollie Doyle - bidding for a sensational hat-trick after wining the first two races on Trueshan and Glen Shiel - gave chase on Dame Malliot, but had to settle for second place, two and a half lengths behind the winner.

Passion was a length back in third, with Mehdaayih two lengths away in fourth place.

Menuisier said: "We know she is very good, the only question mark was whether she had recuperated from Arc weekend or not. I hadn't, but I'm glad she did. She is top class all round. She is easy train, to be fair, and is tough as anything. She is getting better and better.

"There is still some improvement to come. She is a tad keen early on. Once she really knows how to settle I think she can go up a notch again. You never know with fillies if they will train on or not, but we wanted to keep her as a four-year-old to target the Arc next year.

"We nearly ran in the Arc this year and I think she would have run a stormer. She wasn't a Group One winner, but now she is the sky is the limit."

Buick said: "This filly, she's rock solid. David was very confident beforehand, she's just very straightforward. She's proven on the ground and she stays well, so she ticks a lot of boxes and to be honest with you I've been looking forward to riding this filly all week.

"She was out on her own all the way up the straight, it's a long, daunting straight no matter what you're riding (but she was fantastic)."