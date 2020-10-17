Hollie Doyle lights up Champions Day with double

Hollie Doyle made her mark on an unforgettable Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot with a double that included the first Group One triumph of her career.

Glen Shiel gave the record-breaking 24-year-old that landmark success when just holding on for glory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes.

Doyle and connections of the Archie Watson-trained six-year-old had a few anxious moments waiting for the result of the photo-finish, before it was confirmed Glen Shiel (16-1) had beaten Brando by a nose.

The epic success by the narrowest of margins capped a momentous week in another season to remember for Doyle, for it was only on Wednesday she broke her own record for number of winners by a female rider in a calendar year.

"It is a dream come true, a massive dream come true, especially on this horse. Everyone in the yard adores him," said Doyle, who at Windsor in August became the first female jockey to ride five winners at a single meeting.

"My aim at the start of the year was to ride a Group winner and I always said a Group One one day, but I didn't think it would come this year.

"I don't get too carried away, but I'm a bit delusional as to what is going on at the moment as it has all been a bit of a whirlwind. It has been a great few years.

"It feels really unusual as for someone like me it doesn't normally happen, but it has done today.

"I'm in a state of shock right now. I didn't think I'd won, so to have had the result we have was incredible."

She added: "It's not about me it's about Archie Watson, he has campaigned this horse unbelievably. No one else would have won a Group One with this horse."

It was only 35 minutes earlier she had become the first female to ride a winner on British Champions Day with an easy victory in the opening Long Distance Cup on Trueshan (11-1).

Leading over a furlong out, Alan King's stayer stormed away from the opposition to score by seven and a half lengths from Search For A Song.

"That was incredible, I travelled all over them. He doesn't like being crowded, so I switched him at the three-pole and the further I went, the better," said Doyle.

"This is a proper horse, he won his first two starts. I've always liked him - but I'm not going to lie, I didn't realise he would be up to Group Two level like today.

"The further I was going, the better. He was tanking with me and he went through the ground like a tractor.

"The pace was reasonable, but he was travelling and he felt like he was hacking round there. I switched my fellow round horses as they said he didn't like getting crowded in the Ebor and when I pushed the button, he responded."

A remarkable hat-trick looked on the cards when she went out to partner Dame Malliot in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

But as hard as they tried, Doyle and her mount had to play second fiddle to Wonderful Tonight and William Buick.

Doyle lost nothing in defeat in the biggest race on the card, the Qipco Champion Stakes, as she steered Roger Charlton's 33-1 outsider Extra Elusive into a creditable sixth place.

However, she would have taken pride in the outcome as the winner, Addeybb, was ridden by her partner, Tom Marquand.

Fittingly, the couple fought out the finish of the concluding Balmoral Handicap, with Marquand landing the spoils on Njord and Doyle second on Solid Stone as they ended the day all square with two winners each.

Doyle said at the conclusion of a remarkable afternoon: "It has been incredible and you wouldn't have called it. We both came here with a few chances, but in Group Ones and races like that you need a bit of luck. It has exceeded all expectations.

"Tom really liked Addeybb today and I think that is the icing on the cake, for the horse to win a Group One in England. I thought Dame Malliot was my best chance, but I just bumped into a good one there. Glen Shiel was incredible.

"It feels really special as we are the younger generation and we are probably two of the youngest people to have ridden four winners on Champions Day out of six races.

"We are going for a meal around here somewhere which will be nice. I'm not sure who is paying, we will have to go half and half!"