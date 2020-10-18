Newbury next for Euchen Glen

Euchen Glen is heading for more Group Three glory in the St Simon Stakes at Newbury following his surprise victory at York.

Jim Goldie's versatile seven-year-old left last year's St Leger winner Logician trailing home last of four as he lifted the Cumberland Lodge Stakes, which had been rearranged from Ascot's abandoned meeting at the start of this month.

In beating Desert Encounter by half a length, with Highland Chief another nine lengths back in third, he defeated good yardsticks as he opened his Pattern-race account.

Goldie said: "It was good. You can only beat what comes up - and he certainly beat them.

"We rode him positively and won the race. It's gone below the radar. The handicapper wasn't impressed - he's put him at 109.

"We'll probably head to Newbury for the St Simon Stakes (next weekend). He'll have a Group Three penalty of 3lb.

"He's been fine since York. He's a good horse."

The dream for connections has been to run in the Melbourne Cup one day, but Goldie is trying not to think too far ahead.

"We'll get this year out of the way before we think of the Melbourne Cup," said the Glasgow trainer.

"With Covid, we didn't fancy it this year. It might still be a nightmare next year, but we'll be a bit wiser."